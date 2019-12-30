Video | Check out this unaired soccer kick KO from Bellator Japan

Over the weekend, Bellator made its debut in Japan with an action-packed card. This Bellator Japan card produced some memorable moments, but unfortunately, many of those moments didn’t make it onto our screens, as some segments of the card were not aired outside of Japan.

That included the Bellator Japan postlims. Thankfully, the beauty of the Internet ensured that fans were able to watch the highlights of the postlims from a retrospective point of view.

Yusuke Yachi was one person who made a statement on the Bellator Japan postlims, delivering a picture perfect finish of Hiroto Uesako after he landed a spectacular shin to the face of his opponent. See it below:

With this Bellator Japan win over Uesako, Yachi rebounded from a trio of losses to Luiz Gustavo, Johnny Case and Mikuro Asakura. The 29-year-old, a product of the late Kid Yamamoto’s Krazy Bee team in Tokyo, is now 21-9 as a pro.

After this card, people will continue to talk about the promotion’s potential, especially given the benefits of its relationship with RIZIN. Alas, the promotion’s frequent failure to make its prelims available to its fans could continue to cause problems.

One thing that can be said for Bellator is that it hasn’t slowed down over the festive period, in direct contrast to the UFC, which has taken quite a bit of time off in the last few weeks.

The year has been mixed to say the least for Bellator, which has made gains in territories like Europe and Japan, but struggled to make all of its fights available to fans. As mentioned previously the relationship between Bellator and RIZIN is certainly a positive thing, and it’ll be interesting to see how it develops next year.

What do you think of this unaired KO from Yusuke Yachi at Bellator Japan?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/30/2019.