VIDEO | Ali Abdelaziz involved in another fighter altercation, this time with Bellator’s AJ Agazarm

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz was involved in another fighter altercation, this time with Bellator grappling wizard AJ Agazarm at this weekend’s Bellator 232 event.

AJ Agazarm, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who made the transition to MMA this year. posted a video on his social media of Ali Abdelaziz swiping at his phone while he was taping him during a confrontation between the two.

Take a look at the video below and see for yourself what happened. The video is courtesy of AJ Agazarm’s Twitter account.

“The biggest b*tch in MMA #iykyk”

Here’s a transcript of what takes place in the video.

“Are we going to make a video now?” Ali Abdelaziz asks.

“Yeah I want a public apology,” AJ Agazarm says. “I want a public…”

Before AJ Agazarm can say anything else, Ali Abdelaziz then swipes at the camera while someone on his team tries to hold him back, while Abdelaziz curses something inaudible in the process.

It’s the latest altercation that Ali Abdelaziz has had with a fighter or someone else in MMA. At a recent PFL event, Abdelaziz got into it with UFC lightweight and welterweight contender Anthony Pettis. He also got into it with FRM’s Abe Kawa, which resulted in the police being called to break up the scrum. Abdelaziz was later issued a citation by Las Vegas police for the incident, where he allegedly struck Kawa with a closed fist.

Ali Abdelaziz was later told by PFL to stay away from its events until the battery incident against him has been resolved. But he was not barred from attending UFC or Bellator events, which is where his latest run-in with a fighter took place, this time with AJ Agazarm, a young grappler who holds a 2-1 overall record in the Bellator cage.

What do you think about Ali Abdelaziz’s latest altercation with a fighter?