Dillon Danis proclaims himself “the best grappler in MMA” following Ben Askren’s loss to Demian Maia

Bellator’s Dillon Danis has proclaimed himself to be the “best grappler in MMA” following Ben Askren’s submission loss to Demian Maia at UFC Singapore.

Dillon Danis, who is always vocal on his social media channels, took to Twitter to issue his latest bold statement.

Here’s what Dillon Danis wrote.

i am the best grappler in mma — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 26, 2019

“i am the best grappler in mma“

Dillon Danis, who is nicknamed “El Jefe,” has fought just two times in mixed martial arts. He made his MMA debut for Bellator in April 2018 at the Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir card and submitted little-known Kyle Walker with a first-round toe hold. Danis then returned to the cage in June 2019 at the Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie card and picked up a first-round submission win over Max Humphrey via armbar.

Although Dillon Danis lacks MMA experience, he is still one of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport right now considering all of his success on the pro grappling circuit and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in general.

At the same time, though, Demian Maia and Ben Askren are far more accomplished fighters. Despite being 41-years-old, Maia has continued to show that he’s an incredibly dangerous submission artist and has been finishing many of his opponents by stoppage in the Octagon since 2007.

And despite the loss, Askren remains a top-level wrestler with very good submission ability as well. He is just six months removed from a submission win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut back in March. He may have been out-grappled by Maia, but Askren is still a very dangerous grappler himself.

Even if Dillon Danis doesn’t have the MMA experience of Maia or Askren, he’s still supremely confident and he continues to show it on a daily basis on his social media posts.

Do you think Dillon Danis is the best grappler in MMA?