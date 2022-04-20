Scott Coker shares the competition level he would put Logan and Jake Paul up against in Bellator: “Somebody ranked in the top 10 or maybe towards 8 or 9”

Scott Coker, 59, the current President of Bellator, has indicated what competition level he would put Logan and Jake Paul up against should they join his promotion.

The two brothers, Jake and Logan have both entertained the possibility of moving to the MMA after a few more fights in the boxing ring.

In a recent interview with ‘TMZ Sports‘, Coker praised the Paul brothers and gave his opinion if the two could transition to MMA saying:

“I’m impressed with their work ethic. I’m impressed with how much they’ve grown over the last two years. And if they had their mind made up, I think (Logan and Jake Paul) could get into it. I mean, could they come and win a fight against a world champion? Probably not. But could they fight somebody decent? I think they could.”

When pressed about who he would pair them with in the cage, Coker continued:

“Well, I know they were talking to A.J. (McKee), but I think A.J’s too light. But I don’t think they should fight somebody like Gegard Mousasi or anything like that, but maybe somebody ranked in the top 10 or maybe towards 8 or 9.”

For now though, the brothers seem to want to continue their boxing careers as well as their very successful social media personality platforms.

Jake Paul has already achieved a record of 5-0 in the boxing ring, four of the fights by knockout. ‘The Problem Child’ has already released his six-man short list for his next fight, those six include Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury and Sonny Williams.

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather back in June of 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. There was no official winner declared at the end of the exhibition boxing bout, but the fight did go the distance. Rumours have swirled that Logan’s next opponent could be with another boxing great such as Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, or Mike Tyson.

Would you like to see Logan and Jake Paul move to MMA? Do you agree where Scott Coker would rank them in his Bellator promotion? Or are you one of the many fans just wanting to see who they’ll fight next in the boxing ring?