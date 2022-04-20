Leon Edwards reacts after Chael Sonnen suggests he’s been offered “his show and his win money” to step aside for Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen says Leon Edwards has been offered his show and his win money to step aside for Conor McGregor to face Kamaru Usman.

Edwards (19-3 MMA) is expected to challenge Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) in a rematch for the UFC welterweight title later this summer, likely in the July timeframe. The pair originally met back in December of 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ earned a unanimous decision victory over ‘Rocky’.

UFC President, Dana White, has assured fight fans that Leon Edwards is next in line to fight Kamaru Usman but Chael Sonnen has suggested otherwise.

According to the ‘American Gangster’, Dana and company have offered Edwards “his show and his win money” to step aside so that Conor McGregor can face Kamaru Usman next.

Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel has implied:

“I am being told that Leon has been offered his show and his win, whatever was negotiated for Leon to fight Kamaru is being offered to him. ‘We will mail you a cheque to step aside. We have the right to push you aside, (but) we don’t want any hard feelings. And, we acknowledge that you deserve this. So, we are going to send you what you agreed on and you get to stay home.’ With the belief being that Conor’s gonna step in.”

To which Leon Edwards took note and posted a response on ‘Twitter‘:

😂😂😂😂chael what the fuck you on about https://t.co/L3aX8deb9Y — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 20, 2022

“Chael what the f**k you on about?”

Of course Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021. With that said, the Irishman has recently being eyeing ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as his comeback fight.

Do you believe what Chael Sonnen is saying about Leon Edwards being asked to step aside? Or, do you believe the source, Leon Edwards, who claims Sonnen has no idea what he’s talking about? Ultimately do you believe the UFC would pass up Leon Edwards in favor of a Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman fight?