Scott Coker congratulates Cris Cyborg on UFC 240 victory

Although UFC president Dana White was not complimentary towards Cris Cyborg for her victory over Felicia Spencer on Saturday night at UFC 240, Bellator president Scott Coker had nothing but positive things to say about her performance.

The former bossman of Strikeforce, where Cyborg starred from 2009 to 2011, sent out a congratulatory tweet on Saturday night to his friend for her unanimous decision win over Spencer.

“Congratulations on the victory Cris Cyborg!” – Scott Coker

Now that Cyborg is a free agent after finishing up her contract with the UFC, Bellator is expected to make a serious push at signing her. Coker has already admitted in the past that once Cyborg was a free agent that he would speak to her about signing with Bellator. Cyborg has also had nothing but good things to say about her relationship with Coker.

Should Cyborg sign with Bellator, its featherweight champion Julia Budd makes a lot of sense as her first fight in the promotion. Budd has already said she is interested in fighting Cyborg, so if the Brazilian signs with Bellator that is the logical fight to book next.

Under Coker’s leadership in Strikeforce, Cyborg went 4-0, 1 NC. She knocked out Hitomi Akano, Gina Carano, Marloes Coenen and Jan Finney before a No Contest against Hiroko Yamanaka. After the fall of Strikeforce, Cyborg signed with Invicta FC and fought there from 2013 to 2016. She signed with the UFC in mid-2016, and has been competing there ever since, going 6-1 overall inside the Octagon.

Cyborg has held the Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC featherweight championships. Might a Bellator title be the next belt added to her mantle? We will find out soon, as she’s expected to make her free agency decision in the coming months as to where her next home will be.

Do you think Scott Coker ends up signing Cris Cyborg to fight in Bellator?