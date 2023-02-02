Scott Coker reveals he’s in discussions with former Strikeforce champion and current free agent Luke Rockhold

Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed that he’s in talks with Luke Rockhold over possibly working together again.

Following his decision loss to Paulo Costa last summer, Luke Rockhold appeared to walk away from mixed martial arts. At the very least, it was clear to see he wouldn’t be fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship anymore.

Still, the veteran is a competitor at heart, and he’s been talking about a variety of possible avenues he could explore ever since that night in Utah.

Before UFC, Rockhold was best known for his success in Strikeforce. While there, he went 9-0, capturing the Strikeforce middleweight championship in the process.

According to Coker, who worked with Rockhold in Strikeforce, there could wind up being a reunion on the cards.

Rockhold will be in attendance at #Bellator290 on Saturday, says Coker. https://t.co/oRnw3NLOpq — Nolan King (@mma_kings) February 2, 2023

“We’ve talked to Dave Martin [Rockhold’s manager] and I think he’s going to come to the fight. We’ll probably have a conversation or two,” Coker said after a Bellator 290 news conference. “We just haven’t sat down and had a real conversation yet. We’ve been busy with this event, but we will at some point, to see if there’s something that could work or if there’s a fit.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Rockhold’s possible comeback

At the age of 38, you’d have to think Luke knows that he doesn’t have a lot of time left on the clock. Still, that doesn’t mean he can’t pick up a payday or two with Bellator if it makes sense.

The veteran is technically undefeated under the watchful eye of Scott Coker. With that in mind, there would definitely be some promotional benefits if they decide to explore it.

Can you picture a scenario in which Luke Rockhold fights for Bellator? Who would you put him up against if he signed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!