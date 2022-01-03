Scott Coker provides updates on Bellator fighters Anthony Johnson and Dillon Danis

Bellator president Scott Coker has cast a shadow of doubt over the immediate future of Dillon Danis and Anthony Johnson in the promotion.

There are plenty of reasons for fans of Bellator to feel hopeful as we begin 2022. The last twelve months have seen them continue to flourish with high-profile title fights, big signings and successful tournaments.

Now, as we look ahead to the rest of this year, Scott Coker is gearing up to try and make it the promotion’s biggest and best yet. During a recent interview, the president was asked about the next steps for two men who could be key to Bellator’s future – Dillon Danis and Anthony Johnson.

On Danis: “If Dillon is ready to compete and fight at the level he needs to compete at here in Bellator then give us a call and let’s put him in,” Coker told MMA Junkie. “Let’s get you back. Last year I think he was plagued with injuries and it really hurt his getting back into the cage in 2021 this year, but hopefully, we get him back next year. We would love to have Dillon back, but he’s gonna have to do his part too and if he can get to that point where he could fight at this level then let’s put him in.”

On Johnson: “I think he has a little ways to go, to be honest, and we’re going to be there rooting him on. But until he gets clearance – I don’t look at it like he’s going to be fighting in six months or four months or eight months. Let him take his time, let him get healthy and when he gets healthy we can have a conversation. If it’s a year from now, 18 months from now, or six months from now, we’ll get at it. But until then, he’s got to heal up and get healthy because there’s so much more in life than just fighting. I want him to have a long, healthy life and that’s the most important thing.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Scott Coker guide Bellator to their best year yet? Who will come back first in 2022 – Dillon Danis or Anthony “Rumble” Johnson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!