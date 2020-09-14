Scott Coker confirms he has reached out Brock Lesnar’s management: “This is a great opportunity”

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed he has reached out to the management of Brock Lesnar, saying it would be a “great opportunity.”

Reports recently came out saying that Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a free agent after his contract with the WWE expired and he could be considering offers to return to MMA. UFC president Dana White has already said he’s interested in a Lesnar vs. Jon Jones fight, and Coker has said he is interested in a Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko fight, so it will be interesting to see where Lesnar ends up next should he indeed make a comeback.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com at a Bellator event this past weekend, Coker was asked about Bellator’s intentions to sign Lesnar. Coker confirmed he is interested in Lesnar and has even reached out to his management, though he cautioned nothing is looming.

“Listen, you know, the situation with Brock Lesnar is I don’t even know if he’s a free agent. I don’t even know if he really wants to fight. I don’t know what his situation is. But I reached out and talked to them and said, ‘Hey, if Brock wants to fight Fedor, we have the guy.’ It could be the fight that never happened, right? So we’ll see what happens and we’ll see if it’s something he’s really serious about. But only Brock knows,” Coker said.

“But if he was available, I’m sure we could make a deal. I mean, I’d go right to our CEO Bob Bakish and I would talk to him about it and say, ‘This is a great opportunity.’ I would bring Stephen Espinoza and David Nevens in the mix because it would probably be a big commitment. But that’s a fight that would be a big piece of business as well.”

A heavyweight matchup pitting Lesnar vs. Emelianenko is a dream fight for MMA fans and at one point was rumored to take place at Cowboys Stadium in the UFC but it never came to fruition. Although both men are now in their 40s, both guys are two of the biggest names to ever step into the cage. Viacom has money to spend and if the promotion’s big wigs deem Lesnar a viable investment, a fight against Emelianenko is certainly possible and would arguably represent Bellator’s biggest fight ever.

Do you think Scott Coker will get Brock Lesnar to sign with Bellator?