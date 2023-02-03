Roy Jones Jr. expresses interest in exhibition fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko: “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject”

Fedor Emelianenko will enter an MMA cage for what will presumably be his final fight — a heavyweight championship rematch with former UFC light heavyweight and TUF 8 winner Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 Saturday.

‘Darth’ took down Emelianenko with a TKO finish in their first encounter a few years back. A victory for the Arizona native will seal the deal on one of Bellator’s biggest rivalries and solidify Bader’s place as one of the best fighters in promotional history.

While ‘The Last Emperor’ went 10 years unbeaten and has won in practically every major MMA promotion there is to exist (except the UFC), Emelianenko is not ruling out the idea of some fun, whacky exhibitions to remain in the spotlight.

Suppose the Russian legend, nearly four years shy of 50, wants to stay active. In that case, it could be against former four-division champion boxing fan favorite Roy Jones Jr., who has been linked to an unscheduled bout with Emelianenko.

In a recent interview with a Russian media outlet, Tazz.ru, Jones, 53, did not rule out the possibility of sharing the squared circle with Fedor Emelianenko.

Quotes translated by MMA Mania.

“Yes, such a fight is possible as an exhibition,” Jones said. “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject, but they have not been confirmed.”

Jones came back to competition briefly as part of Triller Fight Club, where he took on long-time foe, “Iron” Mike Tyson in Nov. 2020. The pair fought to a draw in an entertaining eight-round affair.

Regardless of the Bellator 290 outcome, the man simply called “Fedor” will have sollidified a career legacy, a mark left on the sport and heavyweight division that may never be left again. That’s saying something, as Chuck Liddell, Frank Shamrock, Randy Couture, and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson will be just a few fighters in Los Angeles, Calif. to support Emelianenko.

Who would win in an exhibition between Jones Jr. and Emelianenko? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!