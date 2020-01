PFL 2019 Championship results: Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III win $1M

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) closed out its 2019 season on New Years Eve, meaning another group of fighters pocketed $1M prizes.

In the card’s main event, Kayla Harrison won the lightweight championship by dominating Larissa Pachecho to a unanimous decision win.

At welterweight, season one favorite Ray Cooper III earned a belt and a big check for defeating David Michaud via TKO.

In the heavyweight division, Ali Isaev became the season two champion with a TKO win over former UFC talent Jared Rosholt.

Lance Palmer also earned his second million dollar check, defeating Alex Gilpin by unanimous decision for the featherweight belt.

PFL 2019 Championship results

PFL 2019 Championship results

Brendan Loughnane def. David Alex Valente via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight Championship: Emiliano Sordi def. Jordan Johnson via TKO (R1, 2:01)

Featherweight Championship: Lance Palmer def. Alex Gilpin via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 50-44)

Lightweight Championship: Natan Schulte def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 48-47) (wins lightweight championship)

Heavyweight Championship: Ali Isaev def. Jared Rosholt via TKO (R4, 4:09)

Welterweight Championship: Ray Cooper III def. David Michaud via TKO (R2, 2:56)

Women’s Lightweight Championship: Kayla Harrison def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-45, 50-45)

