Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson continue to trade shots on social media: “Lay off the yay buddy, not a good look”

Tony Ferguson and Daniel Cormier continue to trade shots at one another as their strange social media rivalry continues.

Last Saturday night at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson returned to the Octagon for a big lightweight showdown against Michael Chandler. While he did manage to have some success in the first round, Ferguson was caught with an incredible kick from Chandler that put his lights out and condemned him to his fourth straight defeat.

The loss has left many wondering what’s going to be next for the man called ‘El Cucuy’ and, in a strange turn of events, it would appear as if the thing that’s next is a Twitter feud with Daniel Cormier.

After Ferguson criticized Cormier for towelgate and supposedly missing weight, the soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer bit back – and the rest, as they say, is history.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Lay Off The Yay Buddy 🤧 Not A Good Look 👀 You Make Yourself Look Sad. I’m already back to work ✝️ I don’t quit like you ⚖️ Enjoy your retirement with Fathead 🍮 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🧼 pic.twitter.com/iAxyYtuThI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 12, 2022

We Don’t Take That Lightly Buddy Do We Crew🍃 Q The Drums 🪘-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🍮 pic.twitter.com/iFseVk6F7q — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 12, 2022

Cormier wasn’t a big fan of being accused of using drugs, whereas Ferguson apparently doesn’t feel like he’s got a whole lot left to lose.

He’s probably going to take some time off when it comes to active competition and even if he wanted to come back quickly, we can’t picture a scenario in which Dana White allows him to do so given how brutal the Chandler loss was.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Either way, this probably isn’t the last we’ve heard of the former interim title holder.

What do you think is next for Tony Ferguson?