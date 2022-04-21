Dan Hardy set to return to combat sports for exhibition boxing match with Diego Sanchez

Dan Hardy is set to return to combat sports for an exhibition boxing match with Diego Sanchez.

Yes, Hardy’s (25-10 MMA) return to combat sports action will not come in a cage but rather in a boxing ring. ‘The Outlaw’, 39, has spent the majority of the last 12 years working for the UFC, first as a welterweight fighter and then, after being sidelined with a heart disorder, as an analyst and color commentator. Hardy, has since received clearance by his doctors and has been contemplating the idea of a comeback for several years.

Diego Sanchez (31-13 MMA) best known for winning the Middleweight tournament of The Ultimate Fighter 1, had his contract with the UFC terminated back in 2021. Sanchez, was hospitalized with COVID-19 during 2021, but recovered and was back in the cage this past March after signing with Eagle FC, where he went down to defeat in his promotional debut against Kevin Lee (18-7 MMA).

Now the two former UFC veterans will meet in the boxing ring for an eight, two-minute round exhibition bout on July 2nd at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The headliner on July 2nd will be a comeback bout between former boxing champion Ricky Hatton who will take on Marco Antonio Barrera in the squared circle.

Will you be watching ‘The Outlaw’ take on ‘The Nightmare’ in the boxing ring this coming July? Who will you be betting on to be victorious, Dan Hardy or Diego Sanchez?