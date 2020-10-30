UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results: Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall on weight, but one fight scratched

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 12 took place on Friday and headliners Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall both made weight for the main event.

In what could be the final fight of the legendary MMA career of Silva, he takes on Hall in a dream fight between two strikers. This is a fight the UFC has tried to book in the past but now at age 45 for Silva and age 36 for Hall, they finally meet in the Octagon. Silva is coming off of an 18-month layoff following a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in his last fight while Hall hasn’t fought since last September, though he has won his last two fights.

Both Silva and Hall made weight for the headlining fight, with “The Spider” tipping the scales at a svelte 184lbs and “Primetime” weighing in at the non-title limit of 186lbs for a middleweight bout. The main event is now official, as are 10 other fights for the card. However, both Jack Marshman and Cole Williams missed weight for their fights against Sean Strickland and Jason Witt, respectively, so both of those bouts are now in limbo.

Unfortunately, one fight was scratched as a women’s flyweight bout between Priscila Cachoeira and Cortney Casey was removed from the card after the Brazilian Cachoeira withdrew due to weight-cutting issues. The UFC released an official statement on the cancellation, which you can read below.

Update: Due to weight management issues with Priscila Cachoeira, her bout against Cortney Casey has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.

Check out the full UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card (7 pm ET/ESPN+)

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall (186) vs. Anderson Silva (184)

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland (185.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene () vs. Greg Hardy ()

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green (155) vs. Thiago Moises ()

UFC Vegas 12 Preliminary Card (4 pm ET/ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Chris Gruetzemacher () vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Bantamweight bout: Victor Rodriquez (133) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman (187.5)* vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Welterweight bout: Cole Williams (175.5)* vs. Jason Witt (170.5)

Light heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby () vs. Justin Ledet (205.5)

Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns (135) vs. Kevin Natividad (134.5)

*Jack Marshman and Cole Williams both missed weight.

