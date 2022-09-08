John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off.

This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.

Alas, this is the direction they’ve taken, and it seems pretty clear now that Diaz is edging towards the idea of leaving the promotion – regardless of whether he wins or loses.

One thing that a lot of fans would love to see is a grand send-off for Nate considering everything he’s given to the company.

According to the aforementioned McCarthy and Thomson, though, that’s not what we’re getting.

“I don’t like the matchup. I’m being honest, I don’t like it, based upon — I know what they’re doing, and it’s slimy. It’s slimy. And I hate, you know, they’re not the only ones that do it. It’s promotions and promoters; they do that. Nate Diaz has made them [UFC], I would say, probably in the estimation of about a billion dollars. Just Nate Diaz.” McCarthy said.

Thomson replied, “That’s insane, John. Absolutely f**king insane.” ‘The Punk’ added, “I would like to see guys like him get a proper send-off.”

Diaz probably doesn’t care all too much about how his relationship with the UFC looks in the months to come, but either way, all eyes are going to be on Las Vegas this weekend to see how it unfolds.

