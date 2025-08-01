Josh Thomson voices concern over Nate Diaz’s possible UFC return

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has voiced his concern over the potential UFC return of his former rival Nate Diaz.

As we know, Nate Diaz is pretty unpredictable at the best of times. He likes to keep the masses on their toes and given his stature in the world of combat sports, we’d say he’s earned the right to do so. In the present day, though, it certainly feels as if we’re edging closer to seeing him back in mixed martial arts in one form or another.

There’s no guarantee behind that, but Diaz himself has made it crystal clear that he’d be willing to fight under the UFC umbrella again. Whether or not the promotion wants that remains to be seen, but given the potential money there is to be made from having him compete, it definitely feels like an idea Dana White would entertain.

However, not everyone thinks he’d be particularly successful – including the man who beat him once upon a time, Josh Thomson.