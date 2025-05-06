Former MMA champion advises the UFC to cut ties with Bo Nickal for a little bit: “You need to go, you need to tighten up everything”
MMA analyst Josh Thomson has a pretty interesting point of view regarding UFC’s potential stance on Bo Nickal.
Last weekend, Bo Nickal suffered his first defeat in professional mixed martial arts. He went head to head with Reinier de Ridder and, in more ways than one, he simply couldn’t keep up with the Dutchman. RDR was all over him from beginning to end, finishing off the American wrestling star with a nasty knee to the body.
Now, there are far more questions than answers regarding the future of Bo Nickal in the UFC. He’ll almost certainly continue to compete for the promotion, but he needs to think hard about what kind of changes he’s going to make. At this point, another devastating loss could really set his development back – whereas this one should just serve as a bit of a wake-up call.
In a recent podcast, Josh Thomson weighed in on what the UFC should do with Nickal.
Thomson’s view on Nickal
“The way he lost… the UFC, I’m really telling him, like, you know what? You need to spend probably a good eight months, and you need to go you need to tighten up everything,” Thomson said on the Weighing In Podcast.
“We’re gonna give you some time…
“We’re gonna almost do like what we did with Mason Jones or what we did with Youssef Zalal, and we’re gonna send you off a little bit. We’ll give you eight months or whatever.”
“He needs work,” Thomson said of Nickal’s performance against de Ridder.
“It was very telling how much work he needs.”
