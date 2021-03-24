Junior dos Santos open to joining Bellator, interested in fighting Fedor Emelianenko

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos says he is open to joining Bellator, admitting an interest in fighting Fedor Emelianenko.

“Cigano” was recently released from the UFC, alongside divisional stalwart Alistair Overeem, as the world’s leading MMA promotion continues to cut fighters from the roster. JDS has admitted he wasn’t a fan of the “cold” way UFC president Dana White let him go, but he’s now ready to move on with his career. Although he has admitted he’s open to competing in boxing, it appears JDS isn’t ready to hang up his MMA gloves just yet.

Speaking to AG Fight, dos Santos said that he still has the itch to fight, and one name that he is interested in is the great Emelianenko, who is currently under contract with Bellator. Coincidentally, Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader recently suggested the promotion bring in both JDS and Overeem. If that’s the case, then dos Santos is open to joining Bellator, suggesting fights there against Emelianenko, Overeem, and Bader.

“I am a big fan of Fedor and it would be something really cool to be able to face him. I don’t know what his situation is, if he’s still fighting and I know he’s at Bellator. Bader who called us, who would welcome us, would be very interesting. He’s a really tough guy too. A rematch against Alistair Overeem himself, who always finds a way to get away from this issue. It can be at Bellator, wherever it is,” dos Santos said.

Dos Santos is not in the prime of his career anymore, but neither is Emelianenko and Overeem, so fights against either man seem even on paper. If Bellator president Scott Coker is willing to take his call, then perhaps JDS could be a great addition to the roster.

