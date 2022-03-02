Sean Strickland and Dillon Danis get into heated exchange on Twitter: “If I ever see you I’m breaking your fucking skull open”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has lashed out at Dillon Danis as their social media feud continues.

He may not exactly be the most active of mixed martial artists, but Dillon Danis certainly knows how to market himself. The Bellator star is best known for both his association with Conor McGregor and his ability to wind up just about every fighter under the sun.

That includes Sean Strickland who, for quite some time now, hasn’t been afraid to go after Danis – to the point where he once went into his DMs and actively threatened him.

Now, in a since-deleted collection of tweets, the two have taken things to the next level.

Strickland: “Keep running your mouth like you ran and hid when I was in NY.. understand if I ever see you I’m breaking your f***ing skull open. Your time will come I promise you, it will come.”

Danis: “You’re a mediocre unathletic journeyman that couldn’t touch me on my worse day, if I see you I’m turning you upside down.”

Strickland has been a solid fighter in the UFC’s middleweight division for years but in his last couple of fights, he’s really turned up the heat with victories over Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson. In the eyes of some, he may even be one big win away from a shot at Israel Adesanya and the UFC middleweight championship.

Danis, meanwhile, has a lot to prove, with Bellator president Scott Coker noting recently that he believes there’s a chance we could see him back in the cage before the end of the year.

Do you think Dillon Danis and Sean Strickland both exaggerate their personalities for the sake of social media? Which of the two men do you prefer to watch compete? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!