Cris Cyborg reveals retirement plans, wants to finish career within three years: “I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes her time in the sport is limited.

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. The two first faced off in October 2020, with Cyborg scoring a submission win. Their rematch earlier this year was much closer, but once again the champion claimed the victory, by decision.

Following the victory, the 37-year-old’s Bellator contract expired. While many figured she would sign with PFL for a showdown with Kayla Harrison, that wasn’t the case. Cyborg is currently set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva later this month.

Ahead of her debut in the boxing ring, Cris Cyborg has revealed how much longer she will compete. The Brazilian discussed her retirement plans in an interview with Ag Fight. There, Cyborg revealed she plans to retire within the next three years.

Those three years mean a lot to the Brazilian, as she will reach 20 years of competing. During the time that she has left in combat sports, Cyborg wants to make the best fights possible.

“It’s hard to say, but I think you have to really focus (in order to transition to boxing). It’s a totally different sport. But sure, if I receive good opportunities, I’ll do my best to see if I can juggle both [boxing and MMA]. I want to have superfights for my fans. I believe I’ll be fighting for the next three years, I want to accomplish 20 years of fighting. It goes without saying that I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time.” (h/t BloodyElbow)

She continued, “You make plans, but sometimes God has a better plan for you. I plan to finish my 20 years of fighting, I’m at 17 and I want to get to 20. We don’t know God’s plans, though. We stop fighting so young, so you have to be prepared for another career, other things. I’ve been working towards that, too.”

“There’s Cyborg Nation, there’s the Pink Belt Fitness Camp, I have my investments. I want to do some community work, too. To give opportunities to new athletes, new people. Be a role model for people anywhere I go. That’s what I have in mind, but I leave it in God’s hands.”

