Anderson Silva invites Chael Sonnen to a barbeque at Jake Paul press conference: “People hate you in Brazil, but I don’t!”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has seemingly buried the hatchet with Chael Sonnen.

‘The Spider’ is set to face off with Jake Paul next month in Arizona. The bout will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view and will be the fourth time Silva has boxed since leaving the UFC in 2020.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old attended the press conference for his boxing match with the YouTuber. The man who hosted the presser was a fighter very familiar to the former champion. It was none other than Chael Sonnen who emceed the press conference.

The former UFC middleweights had one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history. Their first outing in August 2010 saw Sonnen dominate the champion before being submitted in the final round. Their rematch two years later saw Silva win by second-round knockout.

Now, a decade later, it seems that Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen are on good terms. During the press conference earlier today, the two MMA legends had a funny exchange. Near the end of the presser, Jake Paul’s brother, Logan came on stage.

‘The American Gangster’ made a joke that he would back up the Brazilian if needed. In response, Silva made a joke inviting him to a barbeque. Sonnen famously stated that he wanted the Brazilian’s wife to make him a steak before their rematch.

After their rematch, Anderson Silva offered Chael Sonnen the chance to attend a barbeque. Ten years later, the American is now learning it was a serious offer.

Anderson: You never come to my house, to the BBQ#PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/cTTQPwg0HT — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 12, 2022

“Let me tell you something Chael, you never came to my house. You never came to the barbeque. Why?”

Sonnen replied, “I didn’t think it was [a] sincere offer. If I knew I was really invited, I didn’t know if your wife really forgave me, it was a whole thing. That’s the real answer why I didn’t come.”

Silva responded, “Of course, you need to come. Please, here. Not in Brazil, a lot of people will try to kill you, trust me. People hate you in Brazil, I [don’t]! I love you man.”

