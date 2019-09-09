Chatri Sityodtong earns Renzo Gracie purple belt in BJJ

Chatri Sityodtong is not only the Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, but also a dedicated student of the martial arts. Even with a jam-packed schedule, he still finds time to hone his martial arts game in the gym — and his efforts are paying off.

Speaking on his social media channels, the ONE boss proudly announced that he has earned a Renzo Gracie purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I got the biggest surprise today from my brother, Leandro Brodinho,” Sityodtong wrote. “I am embarrassed to admit that I received my blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu over 10 years ago at Renzo Gracie Academy NYC when I lived in New York City. When I moved to Singapore, I ended up training only in No-Gi, especially over the last several years. However, I promised myself earlier this year that I would return back to training properly 5-6x a week in the Gi. With my crazy work schedule, it has not been easy. However, it has been worth it.

Thank you to all of the professors who have given so much to me as a martial artist and human being over the last 10+ years: Renzo Gracie, Rafael Gordinho Lima, Leandro Brodinho, Alex Silva, Teco Shinzato, Almiro Barros, Eduardo Rigatto Novaes, Gamal Hassan El Amin, Guli Kozama, and so many others,” Sityodtong continued. “Without you, I would not be here today. Each of you gave me a piece of your game and generously shared your love of the gentle art with me. I am eternally grateful for all of the lessons on and off the mats. I have no talent, but my love is pure for the beautiful art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. OSSS!!!”

In addition to his BJJ studies, Chatri Sityodtong is also a long-time Muay Thai student.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/9/2019.