Tyron Woodley: Kamaru Usman rematch is ‘super necessary’

Back in April, Tyron Woodley surrendered the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. Ever since, he’s been campaigning for a do-over with the new champion.

Woodley once again called for that rematch with Usman over the weekend, shortly after news surfaced that negotiations for a bout between Usman and Colby Covington had fizzled. He did so in the replies to an Instagram post from ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani.

“Since Colby’s being an b**ch per usual! @usman84kg what you say we run this back! If any thing is “#supernecessary” it’s this!” – Tyron Woodley on Instagram.

As aforementioned, this is not the first time Tyron Woodley has called for a second fight with Kamaru Usman. He also did so earlier this summer.

“It looks like me and Usman are sitting out so maybe a rematch against Usman” he told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “I should be ready for November if that’s when they want to do it, for sure. I would love to fight Usman in November. He said he would be open to it as well, so I’m excited to go out there and get my belt back.”

In the same conversation, Woodley assured that a rematch with Usman would unfurl differently.