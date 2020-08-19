Cat Zingano gets opponent for Bellator debut

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano has an opponent for her long-awaited debut in the Bellator MMA cage.

According to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Zingano will make her debut with the promotion on September 11, when she’ll take on Gabby Holloway.

Bellator running 2 shows @ Mohegan on 9/11 + 9/12, via sources: 9/11

Lyoto Machida x Phil Davis 2

Cat Zingano’s debut x Gabby Holloway 9/12

Juan Archuleta x Patrick Mix for 135 title (first report @bokamotoESPN)

Jon Fitch x Neiman Gracie

Liz Carmouche debut x DeAnna Bennett — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 19, 2020

Zingano has not fought since late 2018, when she lost via TKO to Megan Anderson after sustaining an eye injury due to a kick. Prior to that, she picked up a victory over Marion Reneau, which was in turn preceded by a trio of losses to Ketlen Vieira, Julianna Pena, and Ronda Rousey. The loss to Rousey occured in a UFC bantamweight title fight.

She signed with Bellator in late 2019.

“They asked me what would make me happy and motivated. I told them, then they came back with an even bigger number,” Zingano told ESPN shortly after she joined the promotion. “Initially, can’t lie, I was struggling with making a decision only because my mind was fatigued, and I had a few things complete physically. I’m happy with how it came together. I can still accomplish the few things I had yet to accomplish in the UFC, just a different platform. I get to set brand new goals and do it on a whole new fresh blank slate. I get to start over, I get to reinvent, I get to go back to my roots if I want, too. I get to get excited and nervous for the new possibilities, and that makes my heart happy! These extra ten pounds will be just about as lovely as the fact I now get sponsors.

“I’m grateful for where I’ve come from and definitely look forward to where I’m going,” Zingano added. “I want to grow and create an even stronger Bellator. I’m committed to it. A motivated Cat is a dangerous Cat.”

Holloway, who will welcome Zingano to the Bellator cage, is 6-5 overall, and riding a big win over Alexis Dufresne.

How do you think Cat Zingano will perform in the Bellator cage?