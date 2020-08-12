Bellator MMA launches exclusive channel with Pluto TV

Bellator MMA has launched an exclusive channel with Pluto TV.

The promotions organization have partnered up with the ViacomCBS TV service to provide free, ad-supported streaming for their content. The new channel will provide fans with over 500 fights from Bellator’s vast library over iconic fighting events. The content will be available during any time of week, 24 hour a day from the click of a button. The new Bellator MMA channel is available to stream on Smart TVs, or alternatively your phone or tablet.

Bellator President Scott Coker announced the exciting news this week. He said, “I am excited for the launch of the Bellator MMA channel on Pluto TV that will feature unlimited access to our extensive content library. This is a great way to increase the promotion’s visibility across additional ViacomCBS platforms while giving our fans the opportunity to relive these incredible moments from inside the Bellator cage.”

The Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships Amy Kuessner also responded to the exciting Pluto TV news.

“We are excited to welcome a renowned and respected mixed martial arts organization like Bellator MMA to Pluto TV. The launch of Bellator MMA as an exclusive channel on Pluto TV brings free and easy access to millions of new and existing fans, with premium content that is guaranteed to really pack a punch.”

If you want to watch some fresh Bellator action, you can tune into Bellator 243: “Chandler vs. Henderson 2” which takes place tonight, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The show will be aired on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 pm ET. Watch Michael Chandler collide against Ben Henderson in the eagerly-anticipated blockbuster rematch.

You can also check out Bellator MMA’s new channel with Pluto TV by clicking here. It can be found in the “Sports” category on the leading television service from the US.