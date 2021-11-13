Khabib Nurmagomedov destroys Tony Ferguson following latest diss on social media

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov has had enough of Tony Ferguson and his accusations.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) and Ferguson (25-6 MMA) of course have a long a storied rivalry. The lightweight standouts were slated to meet on multiple occasions inside of the Octagon, however none of those contests ever came to fruition due to a variety of reasons.

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov being long since retired, Tony Ferguson has continued to pester the former lightweight kingpin on social media. In addition to his regular Tiramisu Tuesday’s, ‘El Cucuy’ recently went off on ‘The Eagle’ for their previous fight cancellations.

Listen You Fat Phuck @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man Shit To The Ones On The Front Line 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JsPp3CogRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 12, 2021

That message was seemingly the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Khabib Nurmagomedov proceeded to bury Tony Ferguson with the following rebuttal.

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

Despite receiving multiple callouts from the likes of Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson, the Dagestani native has made no hints at ending his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves back at UFC 254 following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje.

