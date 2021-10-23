Bellator 269 Results: Fedor Emelianenko KO’s Tim Johnson (Video)

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko returns to the cage in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 269 event for a heavyweight bout with Tim Johnson.

Emelianenko (39-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since December of 2019, where he earned a first round knockout victory over Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson. ‘The Last Emperor’ enters tonight’s matchup having gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA) will be looking to score the biggest win of his career this evening in enemy territory. The 36-year-old American has gone 3-3 since joining the Bellator ranks in 2018, earning wins over Tyrell Fortune, Matt Mitrione and Cheick Kongo in that time.

Round one of the Bellator 269 main event begins and Fedor Emelianenko comes forward quickly. He lands a low kick. Johnson fires back with a straight right that connects. The Russian legend circles out and then leaps into the pocket with a flurry. That was vintage Fedor. Another good combination from Emelianenko. Tim Johnson replies with a hook and then a shot to the body. The American comes forward with a combination. Fedor counters with a two-punch combination and down goes Johnson! WOW!

🐐The Last Emperor scores the KO in Moscow! What a moment for Fedor, in Bellator’s historic first Russian event.#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/gZq4pH5bMa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Official Bellator 269 Result: Fedor Emelianenko def. Tim Johnson via KO in Round 1

What did you think of tonight’s Bellator 269 main event between Fedor and Johnson? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!