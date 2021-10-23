Bellator 269 Results: Fedor Emelianenko KO’s Tim Johnson (Video)

Chris Taylor
Fedor Emelianenko

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko returns to the cage in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 269 event for a heavyweight bout with Tim Johnson.

Emelianenko (39-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since December of 2019, where he earned a first round knockout victory over Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson. ‘The Last Emperor’ enters tonight’s matchup having gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA) will be looking to score the biggest win of his career this evening in enemy territory. The 36-year-old American has gone 3-3 since joining the Bellator ranks in 2018, earning wins over Tyrell Fortune, Matt Mitrione and Cheick Kongo in that time.

Fedor-Emelianenko-Tim-Johnson
PhotoCred: Bellator

Round one of the Bellator 269 main event begins and Fedor Emelianenko comes forward quickly. He lands a low kick. Johnson fires back with a straight right that connects. The Russian legend circles out and then leaps into the pocket with a flurry. That was vintage Fedor. Another good combination from Emelianenko. Tim Johnson replies with a hook and then a shot to the body. The American comes forward with a combination. Fedor counters with a two-punch combination and down goes Johnson! WOW!

Official Bellator 269 Result: Fedor Emelianenko def. Tim Johnson via KO in Round 1

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM