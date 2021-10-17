UFC Vegas 40 Results: Andrei Arlovski defeats Carlos Felipe (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 40 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Carlos Felipe.

Arlovski (31-20 MMA) has won three of his past four fights, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Chase Sherman. The bout will mark the legends 34th Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Carlos Felipe (11-1 MMA) enters today’s UFC Vegas 40 co-main event in hopes of earning his fourth consecutive win. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back split decision wins over Jake Collier and Justin Tafa in his most recent efforts.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 40 co-main event begins and Andrei Arlovski gets things started by landing a pair of low kicks. Felipe returns fire with a jab but ‘The Pitbull’ tags him up with three more low kicks. Carlos Felipe with a right hand over the top. Arlovski answers with a low kick. He lands another. Felipe attempts to circle right but Andrei catches him with a hard kick to the body. More low kicks from Arlovski. The former champ is looking sharp early. Carlos Felipe answers with a kick to the body and then a right hand. He swings and misses with another. Two minutes remain in round one. The heavyweight begins to open up now. A big combination lands for Felipe but Arlovski responds with one of his own. Both men are swinging wild shot in the pocket. Andrei Arlovski scores with a nice kick to the body. He follows that up with a low kick and then a flurry of punches. The horn sounds to end an entertaining opening round.

You should turn your sound on for this kick 🔊 #UFCVegas40 pic.twitter.com/4bOge2rSjt — UFC (@ufc) October 17, 2021

Round two of the UFC Vegas 40 co-main event begins and Carlos Felipe comes out with early pressure. He lands a punch to the body of the former champ and then a kick. Arlovski is backed up against the fence now. Felipe comes forward with a flurry. ‘The Pitbull’ is able to circle off the fence and lands a jab. The Brazilian continues to stay on the gas peddle and force the action. Andrei Arlovski with a nice spinning back fist. Felipe returns fire with a flurry of punches. Arlovski sticks and moves. He lands a good calf kick. Two minutes remain in the round. Another hard calf kick from Andrei Arlovski. He attempts another but it is checked. Carlos Felipe swings and misses with a right hook attempt. Arlovski counters with a straight right that lands flush. One minute to go. Andrei lands a pair of hard kicks to the body of Felipe. The Brazilian smiles and then shoots in to force the clinch. Arlovski escapes and lands a low kick. Felipe answers with a good right hand. He lands a flying knee and Andrei looks a bit stunned. He attempts a spinning back fist but the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 40 co-headliner begins and Carlos Felipe comes at Andrei Arlovski with a flurry. The former champ is complaining about an eye poke but the action continues. Another flurry from the Brazilian. Arlovski finally gets off the fence but eats another hard combination. He lands a jab but the momentum has definitely changed. Felipe pushes him back against the cage. Andrei Arlovski dips his head and circles out. Carlos Felipe catches him with a low kick that sends ‘The Pitbull’ crashing to the floor. Felipe jumps on him and starts to rain down ground and pound. Arlovski scrambles to his feet and breaks free from the clinch. This is a wild fight. Andrei lands a nice two-punch combination. Felipe leaps in and lands a right hand over the top. The heavyweights tie up in the clinch but then quickly break apart. Felipe forces the clinch once again and pushes the former champ against the fence. The referee steps in and makes the fighters restart in the center. Arlovski with a low kick. Felipe with a left hand. He swings with a right. The horn sounds and this one is over.

Official UFC Vegas 40 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe (29-28 x3)

