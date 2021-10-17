Bellator 268 Results: Corey Anderson stops Ryan Bader in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s Bellator 268 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout which pits Corey Anderson up against Ryan Bader.

Bader (28-6 MMA) advanced to the tournament semifinals by earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Lyoto Machida. Prior to that win, ‘Darth‘ was coming off a TKO loss to the aforementioned Vadim Nemkov, where he surrendered the promotions 205lbs title.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson (15-5 MMA) has gone 2-0 since joining the Bellator ranks in the fall of 2020. ‘Overtime’ earned his spot in the semifinals by defeating Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Round one of the Bellator 268 co-main event begins and Corey Anderson is able to drop Ryan Bader with a big punch early. He begins raining down big ground and pound. Punches and elbows from ‘Overtime’ and this one is all over! WOW!

Official Bellator 268 Result: Corey Anderson def. Ryan Bader via TKO at 0:51 of Round 1

Corey Anderson knocks out Ryan Bader in the first rd Bellator 268 #Bellator268 pic.twitter.com/DMcgRtl0Wk — SEATTLE MIKE (@fightswfriends) October 17, 2021

👊💥What a W for @CoreyA_MMA! He advances to the #BellatorLHWGP finals tonight at #Bellator268. The main event of the evening is up next LIVE on @SHOSports! pic.twitter.com/xv2WOibj36 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2021

Anderson will now face the winner of tonight’s Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas semifinal match in the tournament finals.