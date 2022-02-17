A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull rematch set for Bellator 277 in April

Bellator 277 has officially been announced for April 15th. The event is packing heat and has two of their biggest title fights of the year scheduled for it.

The main event of the card will be the second chapter in the rivalry between A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull. The two first met at Bellator 263, where ‘Mercenary’ defeated the champion via first-round submission to claim featherweight gold. The bout was the finals of Bellator’s 2020 featherweight Grand Prix.

Following the fight, it seemed like he might make the move to lightweight to look for a second title. However, it seems that he’s going to stay at featherweight for the time being. McKee is now set to fight Pitbull once again, in the main event of Bellator 277. The fight will be the first title defense for the 26-year-old.

The co-main event also promises to be fireworks. The co-headliner is Vadim Nemkov defending his light-heavyweight throne against Corey Anderson. The bout is the finals of Bellator’s 2021 light-heavyweight Grand Prix. The winner will claim the tournament title as well as the 205-pound championship.

The Russian captured the light-heavyweight title with a knockout win over Ryan Bader in 2020. He began his tournament run with a decision win over Phil Davis. He then submitted a short-notice replacement Julius Anglickas. Nemkov was originally set to face Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, but he pulled out of the semifinals bout.

Corey Anderson, on the other hand, signed with Bellator in 2020. He debuted with a knockout victory over Melvin Manhoef. ‘Overtime’ began the Grand Prix with a stoppage win against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the quarterfinals. He then knocked out Ryan Bader to set the stage for his tournament final against Vadim Nemkov.

Who do you have in the main and co-main event title fights at Bellator 277? Are you looking forward to the April card?