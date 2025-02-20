Three fights at ONE 171: Qatar that fans shouldn’t miss 

ONE 171: Qatar is almost here, packed with a superstar-filled card from the opening curtain to the headline attraction.

All the action comes to a head this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha, Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, over a dozen bouts across four combat sports disciplines take centerstage in ONE Championship’s return to the Middle East.

So with that, let’s take a closer look at three bouts you must watch at ONE 171.

In welterweight MMA action, Dagi Arslanaliev returns to the fold to face revered knockout artist Roberto Soldic in a clash that has all the makings of an instant classic.

Arslanaliev’s previous encounter saw him amass a record of 9-2 overall. All victories came by stoppage, with seven of those being knockouts.

During that run, he also reached the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Final. That moment included a 2021 Fight of the Year with Timofey Nastuykhin. And when he moves up to welterweight, he’ll look to remind everyone why he’s so dangerous. But Soldic has a similar plan.

When signing with ONE, “Robocop” was the hottest free agent in the sport. The former two-weight KSW World Champion rose to superstardom in Europe with 17 knockouts in 20 wins – including knocking out reigning UFC Middleweight World Champion Dricus du Plessis.

But after two underwhelming performances, Soldic hopes the third time’s a charm as he looks to reignite his promotional run.

Also on the card is a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between Jake Peacock and Shinji Suzuki that promises to be entertaining from start to finish.

After winning Road to ONE: Canada, Peacock debuted at ONE Friday Fights 58 last April. He out-struck Kohei Shinjo in a one-sided masterclass.

Meanwhile, Suzuki looks to upset the apple cart and show his veteran prowess. He recently gained momentum with a unanimous decision over Han Zi Hao, and he’ll look to utilize that dominant display to put Peacock’s momentum to bed.