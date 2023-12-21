Eddie Hearn recalls meeting UFC CEO Dana White for the first time: “A little bit in awe”

By Zain Bando - December 20, 2023

Eddie Hearn isn’t one to shy away from chopping it up with some of sports’ most brilliant minds.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC

Hearn, the mainstay behind Matchroom Boxing for the last several years, sat down with TNT Sports to discuss times when the British promoter rubbed elbows with prominent figures in sport and entertainment.

One of those instances included meeting UFC CEO Dana White just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a moment Hearn said he’ll never forget.

RELATED: Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 is likely already official: “Got to cash in”

“[At the UFC headquarters] was the first time I ever met Dana White,” Eddie Hearn said. “That was before the Danny Jacobs against Canelo [Alvarez] fight and that [picture] is at the UFC gym in Las Vegas.”

Despite maintaining his professionalism, Hearn was quick to admit his excitement toward White, who, since 2001, has built the UFC into a multi-billion-dollar brand.

”Again, I was a little bit in awe of Conor McGregor [when I met him],” Eddie Hearn said. “I was also in a little bit in awe of Dana White. A big role model of mine in terms of the business, the UFC business. The gym, the facilities there are incredible.”

Eddie Hearn went onto explain that after he and White connected, White invited him to a UFC event in London, England, taking in the fights from cageside.

”One of the best nights I’ve seen in live sport,” Hearn said. “Great promoter, great businessman.”

Hearn said he learned a lot about the sport’s business practices, which intrigued him.

“We were all jealous of the format that the UFC had, which is: here is your contract – fight one, fight two, fight three, fight five,” Hearn said. “And you’re being told who you’re fighting and when, and we’ll see you there.”

Hearn said its model works, which is why so many must-see fights happen in MMA and the UFC.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Hearn’s comments about him meeting Dana White? Let us know, Penn Nation!

