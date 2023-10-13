Jake Paul claims Dillon Danis was nothing more than “a puppet” to help sell the Logan Paul fight: “He’s gonna go bankrupt”

By Harry Kettle - October 13, 2023

Jake Paul has lashed out at Dillon Danis as his brother Logan prepares to take on the BJJ specialist this weekend.

Brendan-Schaub-Dillon-Danis-Jake-Paul

Tomorrow night, Dillon Danis will battle Logan Paul in a boxing match – so long as the cut suffered by the YouTuber doesn’t get in the way. The expectation is that Paul will be able to get the better of the former Bellator star, but either way, the big talk has been surrounding the build-up.

RELATED: WATCH | DILLON DANIS CUTS LOGAN PAUL’S FACE DURING SCUFFLE AT PRESS CONFERENCE

These two men clearly don’t like one another and that’s been evident for a while now. What we don’t know, of course, is how that’ll unfold in the squared circle.

Jake Paul, who has his own history with Danis, recently spoke about this during a podcast appearance.

Paul questions Danis

“I’ve never taken it that far,” Paul said on the FULL SEND podcast. “He like, committed a federal crime, spreading nude photos. It doesn’t matter [if they were already on the internet]. If you further spread then you become [guilty]. And that’s crazy. Maybe like mention a wife or girlfriend once, but it’s like constant, all the time.

“It’s attacking Nina, it’s building hype for the fight,” he continued. “He’s creating this whole troll army, creating all of these memes, and this is why Logan picked him because obviously he talks a lot of s—t and he talks so much s—t that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] jumped out of the ring and tried to jump kick him after beating Conor [McGregor]. So, he sells fights and we’ll see if he shows up, but at the end of the day, it’s made this fight massive and what’s crazy about the internet is that like a month ago this was like the biggest thing, it was so crazy, it was everywhere. Now it just like died down. He says that [he can’t post s—t]. I don’t really actually know.”

“He was a puppet to sell the fight and he did just that, and when Logan knocks him out and he is in a federal court case (laughs), he’s gonna go bankrupt, and he’s gonna be knocked out,” Paul said of Danis. “Everyone’s gonna see the loser that the kid is. He had his run, he got his giggles, he got his laughs, he got some clout out of it, but it’s short-lived when it’s not built off something real.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Jake Paul? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

