Jake Paul claims Dillon Danis was nothing more than “a puppet” to help sell the Logan Paul fight: “He’s gonna go bankrupt”

Paul questions Danis

“I’ve never taken it that far,” Paul said on the FULL SEND podcast. “He like, committed a federal crime, spreading nude photos. It doesn’t matter [if they were already on the internet]. If you further spread then you become [guilty]. And that’s crazy. Maybe like mention a wife or girlfriend once, but it’s like constant, all the time.

“It’s attacking Nina, it’s building hype for the fight,” he continued. “He’s creating this whole troll army, creating all of these memes, and this is why Logan picked him because obviously he talks a lot of s—t and he talks so much s—t that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] jumped out of the ring and tried to jump kick him after beating Conor [McGregor]. So, he sells fights and we’ll see if he shows up, but at the end of the day, it’s made this fight massive and what’s crazy about the internet is that like a month ago this was like the biggest thing, it was so crazy, it was everywhere. Now it just like died down. He says that [he can’t post s—t]. I don’t really actually know.”

“He was a puppet to sell the fight and he did just that, and when Logan knocks him out and he is in a federal court case (laughs), he’s gonna go bankrupt, and he’s gonna be knocked out,” Paul said of Danis. “Everyone’s gonna see the loser that the kid is. He had his run, he got his giggles, he got his laughs, he got some clout out of it, but it’s short-lived when it’s not built off something real.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Jake Paul? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!