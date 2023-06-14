Aspen Ladd plans to “start faster” at PFL 5 believing she needs “a first-round finish” to advance to playoffs

By Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Aspen Ladd knows the stakes are high for her 2023 PFL 5 fight against Karolina Sobek.

Aspen Ladd

Ladd lost her season-opening fight by a majority decision to Olena Kolesnyk. It was a close fight that Ladd really took over late in the bout, so with that, she knows she needs to start faster and be aggressive out of the gate.

“Start faster, that is the main takeaway from that. I need to start faster… We have been working on that since I’ve gotten back. My cardio is good and that is never an issue,” Ladd said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The problem is, the longer the fight is, the better I do. So, we have been treating it like a five-minute fight, that is all the time I get.”

After her loss to Kolesnyk in April, Aspen Ladd knew her next fight was on June 16 at 2023 PFL 5, so she got back right into the gym, but didn’t know she would be facing Karolina Sobek until a month or so out.

RELATED: Aspen Ladd explains why she’s on top of the world following UFC departure.

Once the opponent got finalized, Ladd admits she didn’t know much about Sobek but says the focus is solely on her own performance anyway.

“I’m not familiar with her at all. She fought the same night as me and I saw some of it, and I have done these interviews and some say she is a striker, some say she is a grappler, so I guess she does everything,” Ladd said. “But, I’m not that all familiar with her but I didn’t even find out my opponent until like a month out, you know potential opponents but don’t know the exact opponent until you are close to the fight.”

Even though Aspen Ladd isn’t familiar with Karolina Sobek, the UFC veteran knows she not only needs to win but likely needs a first-round finish to get six points to advance to the playoffs. With Ladd likely needing six points, she plans to be aggressive and hunt for the finish right out of the gates to secure herself a playoff spot.

“Going into the second fight and needing points, I need a first-round finish and that is the focus… It can change the approach that is for sure. So much is riding on getting enough points to continue, it’s not just the win that matters, it’s the points. I’m learning as I go as far as that goes,” Ladd concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aspen Ladd Exclusive MMA Interviews Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou confirms "advanced discussions" with Deontay Wilder for two-fight deal

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 126, UFC Vegas 75
Kyle Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 126 with Aspen Ladd, Modestas Bukauskas, Kyle Daukaus, Miles Johns, and Nikolas Motta

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of 2023 PFL 5, UFC Vegas 75, and CFFC 120 this weekend.

Daniel Pineda
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Daniel Pineda disappointed he lost to Alex Caceres but "happy" he didn't go down from the body shots

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2023

Daniel Pineda had a chance to enter the featherweight rankings last weekend.

Brendan Loughnane
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Brendan Loughnane issues statement following shocking loss to Jesus Pinedo at PFL 4

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

Brendan Loughnane has issued a statement following his shocking loss to Jesus Pinedo at PFL 4.

Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush reveals he asked to fight Arman Tsarykuan after Charles Oliveira pulled out of UFC 288 fight

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Beneil Dariush wanted to remain on the UFC 288 card and had an opponent in mind.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute

Deontay Wilder confirms he’s had talks about fighting Francis Ngannou: “Something that could truly happen”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023
Dan Hardy

Watch | Dan Hardy’s live reaction to Jesus Pinedo upsetting Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4 (Video)

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

PFL commentator Dan Hardy couldn’t hide his disappointment in seeing Brendan Loughnane get finished last night.

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Watch | Jesus Pinedo stops Brendan Loughnane in shocking PFL upset (Video)

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

Jesus Pinedo shocked the mixed martial arts world last night by finishing reigning champion Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius "super excited" to fight in Canada, expects UFC 289 scrap against Miranda Maverick to be a "banger"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is getting the chance to fight in Canada for the first time in the UFC.

Marlon Moraes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

WATCH | Marlon Moraes suffers seventh-straight knockout loss at PFL 4, announces retirement

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Marlon Moraes suffered another knockout loss this evening and subsequently announced his retirement from MMA.