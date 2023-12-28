Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar to battle Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

ONE Championship’s maiden on-ground event in Qatar will witness a clash of titans as Arjan Bhullar faces off against fellow contender Amir Aliakbari.

Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar

The heavyweight MMA encounter is penciled to take place at ONE 166: Qatar, emanating live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on March 1.

Bhullar left a trail of destruction when he first arrived at ONE Championship in May 2019. His first victim was former ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title contender Mauro Cerilli, clinching a dominant unanimous decision win in his promotional debut.

This triumph paved the way for him to figure in a bout versus Brandon Vera for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship in May 2021. In the matchup, “Singh” captured the gold-plated strap by way of second-round TKO.

However, Bhullar never had the chance to fully savor his reign due to injuries and other setbacks. This led ONE to crown an interim champion, with Anatoly Malykhin holding the fort for the division.

The two finally collided this past June, where Malykhin emerged victorious to unify the crown and become the undisputed ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Bhullar vowed to regroup and come back stronger, setting the stage for a redemption arc at ONE 166.

Amir Aliakbari looks to sustain upward trajectory

Amir Aliakbari, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum after overcoming a challenging start in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Iranian powerhouse faced adversity with two initial losses in the promotion but has since rebounded with dominant performances.

Notably, Aliakbari secured TKO victories over Mauro Cerilli and Brandon Vera before submitting Dustin Joynson in his most recent outing.

A victory over former champion Arjan Bhullar could propel Aliakbari to a potential date with Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.

Amir Aliakbari Arjan Bhullar ONE Championship

Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa

Grappling savants Osamah Almarwai, Cleber Sousa to face off at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023
Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to end 2023 with world title in tow: “This is my best opportunity for redemption”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

As the curtains draw on 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn is driven to end the year with a ONE World Title around his waist.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

Nong-O Hama is determined to prove that he still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the highest level.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen eager to topple Phetjeeja and add ONE World Title to belt collection

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

Anissa Meksen has established herself as one of the most accomplished strikers in kickboxing today, but there’s one accolade missing from her illustrious career — a ONE World Title.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Wish granted: Joshua Pacio rematches Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

For Joshua Pacio, the road to redemption has led him back to the man who took his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship over a year ago — Jarred Brooks.

Danny Kingad

Danny Kingad faces Yuya Wakamatsu in rematch at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen gets nod of approval from Liam Harrison: "She’ll know how to flow and put the combinations together"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

Liam Harrison is placing his bets on Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Joseph Lasiri Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Joseph Lasiri seeks repeat win over Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

For Joseph Lasiri, confidence is not in short supply ahead of his World Championship rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison predicts Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai II at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2023

Liam Harrison is lending his insight into what promises to be a clash of titans between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Prajanchai seeks to get payback on Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2023

Emotions are running high as Prajanchai PK Saenchai prepares to share the same stage with Joseph Lasiri once again.