Anthony Smith reveals he asked the UFC to compete in Power Slap

By Cole Shelton - January 21, 2025

Anthony Smith says he asked Hunter Campbell and the UFC if he could compete in Power Slap.

Anthony Smith

Smith has been a professional fighter since 2008 and has had 59 professional fights. He has said he will retire after his next fight, but he also had some interest in going to Power Slap, but the UFC told him no.

“I tried, they told me no. Straight up. I asked Hunter and he told me no. He wouldn’t even bring it to Dana, I don’t know, he said no,” Smith said to Ariel Helwani.

Helwani then asked Smith if he would commentate it then, but he said he wouldn’t fit that role. He believes he’s more analytical and breaking down styles which Power Slap doesn’t need. But, he was interested in competing in Power Slap, but Campbell wasn’t interested in that happening at all.

Anthony Smith plans to have one more fight

Anthony Smith says he will have one more fight before he retires as a pro fighter.

Smith thought about retiring after his last fight, but he says he wants to have one more fight and go out how he wants.

“My first thought was, ‘I can’t go out like that,’ like, crying on my walkout and then getting into the octagon, and I’m bawling, and I can’t look at my kids because I’m too upset,” Smith said on his “On Paper with Anthony Smith” podcast. “Then letting a guy punch me in the face because I just want to feel something other than grief.

“You can’t retire like that. I’m not even saying I need a win. I just need some circumstances that are a little bit favorable would be nice. If I can just get a training camp where no one dies, that would be cool,” Smith added. “That would be a positive. Go in and just give it my all for seven, eight weeks, get into the best shape I can, and go have a fun fight, see what happens, and then we get the hell out of here.”

Anthony Smith is 38-21 as a pro and coming off a TKO loss to Dominick Reyes. He’s 13-11 in the UFC and has notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Volkan Oezdemir, Shogun Rua, and Rashad Evans among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen

Aljamain Sterling eyeing matchup with Arnold Allen for UFC return: "Interested in seeing what my striking game looks like"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025
Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith reveals his UFC retirement fight is slated for April: "Win, lose, or draw, that's going to be it"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith will make his final walk to the cage later this year.

Daniel Cormier Arman Tsarukyan
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Arman Tsarukyan should be next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 311: "It has to be him!"

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Arman Tsarukyan should still be next for Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan
Josh Barnett

UFC legend shares theory on Arman Tsarukyan's back injury that forced him out of Islam Makhachev rematch

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

One legendary UFC name believes he knows exactly why Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of the UFC 311 main event.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett doesn't believe his own criticism of Renato Moicano following UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025

One former UFC fan favorite feels Paddy Pimblett doesn’t truly believe his recent comments about Renato Moicano post-UFC 311.

Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez reveals one thing he doesn't like about Islam Makhachev's sparring sessions

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev issues warning to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has issued a warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill breaks silence following UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC fighter Jamahal Hill has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares footage of graphic leg injury

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has shared graphic footage of his pre-UFC 311 leg injury.

Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Jake Shields provides positive update on his longtime friend Nick Diaz

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields has provided a positive update regarding the health of his longtime friend Nick Diaz.