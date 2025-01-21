Anthony Smith reveals he asked the UFC to compete in Power Slap

Anthony Smith says he asked Hunter Campbell and the UFC if he could compete in Power Slap.

Smith has been a professional fighter since 2008 and has had 59 professional fights. He has said he will retire after his next fight, but he also had some interest in going to Power Slap, but the UFC told him no.

Anthony Smith says he asked Hunter Campbell if he could compete on a Power Slap event, but Hunter said no.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/NhCI1KwymH — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 21, 2025

“I tried, they told me no. Straight up. I asked Hunter and he told me no. He wouldn’t even bring it to Dana, I don’t know, he said no,” Smith said to Ariel Helwani.

Helwani then asked Smith if he would commentate it then, but he said he wouldn’t fit that role. He believes he’s more analytical and breaking down styles which Power Slap doesn’t need. But, he was interested in competing in Power Slap, but Campbell wasn’t interested in that happening at all.