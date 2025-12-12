Anderson Silva believes Jake Paul deserves more credit in boxing

UFC legend Anderson Silva believes former opponent Jake Paul deserves more credit in the world of boxing.

Next Friday night, Jake Paul will take on the toughest test of his career thus far – by a country mile. He will lock horns with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, in what many believe will be a one-sided beatdown with Joshua coming away with a comprehensive victory.

Of course, strange things happen in combat sports all the time, and there’s always a chance that Paul is able to walk away with an absolutely seismic upset win. In equal measure, he could get hurt in the kind of manner that ends his boxing career, or perhaps even worse.

Anderson Silva, who has fought and lost to Jake Paul, had the following to say about ‘The Problem Child’ during a recent interview.

Silva’s view on Paul’s boxing run

“I respect Jake a lot because he’s changed the game,” Silva told TMZ Sports. “A lot of people are talking about Jake, and the problem is a lot of people know, but lazy people, and the people that don’t have the courage to do the same job that Jake doing start saying bullish*t about Jake.

“But the difference between these people and Jake is Jake has balls and goes inside the ring and prove, and deep working hard every day to make something and help a lot of fighters to prove your point and respect the sport. The people don’t give the credit for Jake, and the people need to do that. I respect Jake. He’s a real fighter.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

