Jake Paul makes a major prediction for his showdown against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul has predicted how his boxing superfight against Anthony Joshua will play out when the two collide on December 19th.

Despite many suggesting that it’s a terrible idea, Jake Paul looks set to face off against Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match next Friday night. As you can imagine, Joshua is the runaway favorite, with a lot of experts believing Paul could be in some serious danger when it comes to his health.

‘The Problem Child’, of course, is taking all of this in his stride. He wants to silence all of his doubters once and for all, and if he can somehow defeat a former world heavyweight champion who is still somewhat in his physical prime, he will certainly accomplish that goal.

In a recent interview, Paul had the following to say with regards to an actual prediction for the fight.

Paul’s big prediction for Joshua fight

“I don’t think he can knock me out because he’s not going to be able to line up his shots properly to be able to land the hard punch,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think it’s going to be a very tough fight for multiple rounds, but then when I figure out his pacing, his style, his speed, his footwork, he’s going to get a little bit tired trying to chase me around and then I’m going to set up the shot.

“I’m not going to say exactly what, but I see what it is and I think it will end in the fifth or sixth round.”

“We definitely focused a lot more on the strength workouts and lifting heavier weights,” Paul said. “I started to eat a bit more, but I didn’t want to bulk up too much. The speed is going to be the key here, but we brought in world champion heavyweight sparring partners, guys who are 270 pounds, 250 pounds, sparring them has been insane.”

“My coaches are some of the best in the world and they tell me, ‘Look, we believe that the sparring you’re doing right now is going to be harder than the actual fight night.’ They don’t lie to me, I trust in my coaches, and I also believe that as well.”

