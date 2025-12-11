Jake Paul makes a major prediction for his showdown against Anthony Joshua

By Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025
Jake Paul empty arena

Jake Paul has predicted how his boxing superfight against Anthony Joshua will play out when the two collide on December 19th.

Despite many suggesting that it’s a terrible idea, Jake Paul looks set to face off against Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match next Friday night. As you can imagine, Joshua is the runaway favorite, with a lot of experts believing Paul could be in some serious danger when it comes to his health.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua shoots down rumors he can’t KO Jake Paul: ‘Seek and destroy’

‘The Problem Child’, of course, is taking all of this in his stride. He wants to silence all of his doubters once and for all, and if he can somehow defeat a former world heavyweight champion who is still somewhat in his physical prime, he will certainly accomplish that goal.

In a recent interview, Paul had the following to say with regards to an actual prediction for the fight.

Paul’s big prediction for Joshua fight

“I don’t think he can knock me out because he’s not going to be able to line up his shots properly to be able to land the hard punch,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think it’s going to be a very tough fight for multiple rounds, but then when I figure out his pacing, his style, his speed, his footwork, he’s going to get a little bit tired trying to chase me around and then I’m going to set up the shot.

“I’m not going to say exactly what, but I see what it is and I think it will end in the fifth or sixth round.”

“We definitely focused a lot more on the strength workouts and lifting heavier weights,” Paul said. “I started to eat a bit more, but I didn’t want to bulk up too much. The speed is going to be the key here, but we brought in world champion heavyweight sparring partners, guys who are 270 pounds, 250 pounds, sparring them has been insane.”

“My coaches are some of the best in the world and they tell me, ‘Look, we believe that the sparring you’re doing right now is going to be harder than the actual fight night.’ They don’t lie to me, I trust in my coaches, and I also believe that as well.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua shoots down rumors he can't KO Jake Paul: 'Seek and destroy'

Cole Shelton - December 8, 2025
Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Katie Taylor

Dana White slams Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor report during UFC 323 presser

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Dana White has trashed a report claiming that Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor are in talks for a boxing match.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Ryan Garcia is interested in teaming up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t having it.

Oleksandr Usyk and Jake Paul
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk emphatically predicts Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Dylan Bowker - December 2, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk has recently spoken on the looming Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua clash and thinks his former two-time opponent can get it done in devastating fashion. Paul vs. Joshua transpires on December 19th from Miami, Florida, with global broadcast options being provided by Netflix for this spectacle of a fight.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have polarizing takes on Muhammad Ali Revival Act

Dylan Bowker - December 2, 2025
Gina Carano
Gina Carano

Gina Carano seen training with Merab Dvalishvili's coach amid rumblings of Ronda Rousey return

Dylan Bowker - December 2, 2025

Gina Carano has posted some recent footage honing her fighting skills and working with Merab Dvalishvili’s coach had some wondering if the women’s MMA icon would be returning to competition. It seems like these kinds of headlines are popping up recently in women’s combat sports overall, with rumblings of ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey taking on Katie Taylor in a boxing bout that may possibly transpire next year.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion doubts Ronda Rousey fights Katie Taylor in boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A reigning UFC titleholder doubts Ronda Rousey steps inside the boxing ring with Katie Taylor.

Cris Cyborg speaks at a Bellator press conference, opposite Ronda Rousey walking to the Octagon
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

'Her shadow won!'...Cris Cyborg slams Ronda Rousey's rumored comeback against Katie Taylor

Curtis Calhoun - December 1, 2025

MMA legend and rising boxing star Cris Cyborg doesn’t think highly of Ronda Rousey’s chances in a fight against Katie Taylor.

Ronda Rousey training session
Ronda Rousey

UFC legend Ronda Rousey in talks for surprising fight against top boxer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 1, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is reportedly in active negotiations to fight boxing’s top female star.