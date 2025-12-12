Dan Hooker is ready to play spoiler role against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025
Dan Hooker

UFC veteran Dan Hooker is ready to play the role of spoiler in his clash with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325.

Just a few weeks ago, Dan Hooker fell short in his attempt to defeat Arman Tsarukyan. While he’s experienced losses in the past, this was the kind of setback that reiterates that, perhaps, that he may no longer be in contention for a world championship opportunity.

Now, though, Hooker is ready to jump right back into the fire as he prepares to lock horns with Benoit Saint Denis. As we know, BSD is the kind of lightweight who can serve as a dangerous opponent for just about anyone at 155 pounds – but he’s also had a few setbacks that have left many wondering what his potential really is in the division.

In a recent interview, Hooker had the following to say about the Saint Denis showdown.

Hooker’s view on Saint Denis fight

“That’s what I want, these hungry guys that want to be the champ, and I just go out there and ruin everything he’s doing,” Hooker told Sporting News Australia of Saint Denis. “Damage, shave some years of his life and put some hurt on him. Just ruin his hopes and dreams. That’s my plan.”

“I’m fit and healthy coming off the last one,” Hooker said. “I got back to the gym sparring on Monday and feeling good. The fitness is there obviously coming off the back of a five-round training camp. Two back-to-back hand surgeries obviously a long time, I was itching to get back in there. A year-and-a-half layoff, and then to come back against the No. 1 contender, everyone’s ducked over and dodging.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who have you got in this one, fight fans? Let us know!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

