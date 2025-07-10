UFC Shanghai: ‘Walker vs Mingyang’ Fight Card & Start Times
The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to China next month for UFC Shanghai – and the card is looking pretty interesting.
Event: UFC Shanghai: Walker vs Mingyang
Date: Saturday, 23rd August 2025
Location: Shanghai Indoor Stadium (Shanghai, China)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (7am EST main card)
The UFC is making its way back to China for what looks set to be a pretty entertaining card. Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang will be at the forefront of the attention in the main event of the evening, with a fascinating co-main event between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling also capturing the attention of the masses.
Courtesy of UFC.com, we can take a closer look at what else is currently confirmed to be on the card as we get closer to fight night.
Johnny Walker will fight Zhang Mingyang at #UFCShanghai on August 23rd. (first rep. @leoguimaraesmma) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2025 #MainEvent pic.twitter.com/xJgC510bG4
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 26, 2025
UFC Shanghai – Confirmed Fights
Light heavyweight – Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang
Featherweight – Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling
Heavyweight – Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Welterweight – Song Kenan vs Kiefer Crosbie
Middleweight – Marco Tulio vs Michel Pereira
Light heavyweight – Uran Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay
Flyweight – Lone’er Kavanagh vs Charles Johnson
Flyweight – Sumudaerji vs Kevin Borjas
There will almost certainly be more fights added to the card and confirmed by the promotion in the weeks ahead. Either way, though, this is shaping up to be a really interesting card from top to bottom.
What do you make of the current line-up for UFC Shanghai? Who do you believe will pick up the win in both the main event and co-main event of the evening? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and the summer slate as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
