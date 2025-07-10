UFC Shanghai: ‘Walker vs Mingyang’ Fight Card & Start Times

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to China next month for UFC Shanghai – and the card is looking pretty interesting.

Aljamain Sterling

Event: UFC Shanghai: Walker vs Mingyang
Date: Saturday, 23rd August 2025
Location: Shanghai Indoor Stadium (Shanghai, China)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (7am EST main card)

RELATED: UFC Kansas City Results: Zhang Mingyang TKO’s Anthony Smith (Video)

The UFC is making its way back to China for what looks set to be a pretty entertaining card. Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang will be at the forefront of the attention in the main event of the evening, with a fascinating co-main event between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling also capturing the attention of the masses.

Courtesy of UFC.com, we can take a closer look at what else is currently confirmed to be on the card as we get closer to fight night.

 

UFC Shanghai – Confirmed Fights

Light heavyweight – Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang

Featherweight – Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

Heavyweight – Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Welterweight – Song Kenan vs Kiefer Crosbie

Middleweight – Marco Tulio vs Michel Pereira

Light heavyweight – Uran Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay

Flyweight – Lone’er Kavanagh vs Charles Johnson

Flyweight – Sumudaerji vs Kevin Borjas

There will almost certainly be more fights added to the card and confirmed by the promotion in the weeks ahead. Either way, though, this is shaping up to be a really interesting card from top to bottom.

What do you make of the current line-up for UFC Shanghai? Who do you believe will pick up the win in both the main event and co-main event of the evening? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and the summer slate as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

