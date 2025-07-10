UFC Shanghai: ‘Walker vs Mingyang’ Fight Card & Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to China next month for UFC Shanghai – and the card is looking pretty interesting.

Event: UFC Shanghai: Walker vs Mingyang

Date: Saturday, 23rd August 2025

Location: Shanghai Indoor Stadium (Shanghai, China)

Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (7am EST main card)

The UFC is making its way back to China for what looks set to be a pretty entertaining card. Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang will be at the forefront of the attention in the main event of the evening, with a fascinating co-main event between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling also capturing the attention of the masses.

Courtesy of UFC.com, we can take a closer look at what else is currently confirmed to be on the card as we get closer to fight night.