UFC Kansas City Results: Zhang Mingyang TKO’s Anthony Smith (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Kansas City results, including the light heavyweight co-main event between Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang.

Smith (38-21 MMA) will be competing for the final time this evening in Missouri. ‘Lionheart’ will enter his retirement fight with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 36-year-old was most recently knocked out by Dominick Reyes at UFC 310, which was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Roman Dolidze in June of last year.

Meanwhile, Zhang Mingyang (18-6 MMA) currently boasts an eleven-fight winning streak, with his two most recent victories coming inside of the Octagon. The Chinese standout was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Ozzy Diaz.

Round one of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Zhang Mingyang gets to work with some low kicks. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. The Chinese standout continues to force the action. He pushes Smith against the cage. ‘Lionheart’ switches the position. He leaps in with a 1-2. Zhang answers with a right hook and then a pair of low kicks. Smith with a nice elbow over the top. He lands another. Both men land standing elbows along the fence. Anthony is bleeding from that last shot. Still, he lands a right hand to the body. Mingyang with a low kick and then a pair of right hooks. He lands another big elbow. Anothy Smith dives for a takedown. Zhang sprawls and prevents the shot. Zhang with some big elbows and punches. Smith is a bloody mess now. Big shots from the top by Zhang Mingyang. He’s landing hard elbows from half guard. The referee is telling Smith to move. He doesn’t and this one is all over!

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches and elbows) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Mingyang fight next following his TKO victory over Smith this evening in Missouri?