UFC parts ways with four more fighters, including Trevin Giles

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2025

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with four more fighters from its roster in the latest round of cuts.

UFC CEO Dana White

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is constantly churning out elite fighters who are all capable of mixing it up in the top 15 of their respective divisions. In equal measure, though, there are also many out there who fall short of the mark – in the eyes of the higher-ups, at least.

RELATED: Three more UFC fighters released from their contracts with the promotion

Therefore, it makes sense that the UFC has to cut fighters from time to time. It’s never nice to see people lose their jobs but the more you watch mixed martial arts, the more you learn that this is just part of the game.

As confirmed by Al Zullino, the UFC has decided to release the following four fighters.

 

UFC releases four fighters

Trevin Giles – leaves the promotion on a three-fight losing streak after a defeat to Mike Malott, was supposed to battle Andreas Gustafsson recently but fell and hit his head, causing the fight to be cancelled.

Viviane Araujo – earned a handful of big wins to secure a steady place in the rankings but ended up with a UFC record of 7-6, losing her most recent outing against Tracy Cortez.

Jordan Vucenic – competed well against Guram Kutateladze in his debut but lost before an upset submission defeat to Chris Duncan, ending his run at 0-2.

Ange Loosa – went 2-3-1 in the promotion and looked good in his recent fight against Phil Rowe before ultimately being knocked out.

What do you make of these four releases? Do you expect to see any of them make their way back to the UFC in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Trevin Giles UFC Viviane Araujo

