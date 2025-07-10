UFC analyst fully believes Alex Pereira can regain UFC title

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2025

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes Alex Pereira has the potential to regain his UFC title, even at the age of 38.

Alex Pereira

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. He’s achieved some incredible things during his time in the sport, which includes becoming a two-weight world champion. Now, though, after losing his strap to Magomed Ankalaev, there are more questions than answers regarding what exactly his future holds.

RELATED: Jake Paul goes to bat for Alex Pereira amid shocking rift with UFC

Pereira himself seems pretty invested in the idea of getting back his belt. With that being said, it’s near enough impossible to know what he’s going to do in the wake of a year that saw him become one of the most active champions we’ve seen in a long time.

In a recent podcast appearance, Din Thomas gave his thoughts on the possibility of Pereira winning back the 205-pound belt.

Thomas’ view on Pereira

“There’s no one in MMA harder on older fighters than I am. I’ve said things about Kamaru Usman, and all these other guys as you get older, ‘It’s too late for them’. But I think Alex Pereira is the exception in this case, for a couple reasons,” Thomas began on Pereira.

“First off, I think he’s got a style that actually helps him in terms of his age. He doesn’t move his feet a lot, doesn’t wrestle a lot, and he’s just got power that guys run into. So he’s not putting a lot of wear and tear on his body in training, and he’s definitely not putting wear and tear on his body in fights. Secondly, he’s in one of the Top 3 worst divisions in the UFC, which means that all he’s gotta do is probably not even fight again, he should probably get an immediate rematch.

“There’s no one else in the division that warrants a fight against Magomed Ankalaev,” Thomas continued. “So Alex Pereira, even at 38, still can go out there and win a championship and still probably defend it three more times.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Din Thomas UFC

