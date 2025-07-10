UFC analyst fully believes Alex Pereira can regain UFC title

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes Alex Pereira has the potential to regain his UFC title, even at the age of 38.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. He’s achieved some incredible things during his time in the sport, which includes becoming a two-weight world champion. Now, though, after losing his strap to Magomed Ankalaev, there are more questions than answers regarding what exactly his future holds.

RELATED: Jake Paul goes to bat for Alex Pereira amid shocking rift with UFC

Pereira himself seems pretty invested in the idea of getting back his belt. With that being said, it’s near enough impossible to know what he’s going to do in the wake of a year that saw him become one of the most active champions we’ve seen in a long time.

In a recent podcast appearance, Din Thomas gave his thoughts on the possibility of Pereira winning back the 205-pound belt.