UFC 288 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight

By Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

In the main event of UFC 288, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his belt against former champion Henry Cejudo. Heading into the scrap, Sterling is -111 while ‘Triple C’ is -115 on FanDuel, making the fight to be a pick’em.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority of pros believe Sterling will get it done as many think the time off will be too much for Cejudo to overcome.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I’ll say Sterling, I think that time off will hinder Cejudo.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Aljamain is going to get it done and secure himself as the bantamweight GOAT.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Do I think Aljamain Sterling will be able to take Henry Cejudo down and take his back and submit him? I don’t see it happening, so Aljamain has to win on his feet which he can do. It’s a close fight for a reason but I do hope Aljamain wins.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: That one is very interesting but I will go with Sterling. I don’t know what Cejudo has been doing in the time off. It’s also very intriguing to see who can get who down.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Henry Cejudo in this one. I think Sterling has had an easy title run so far.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: Cejudo. I know he has had time off but I don’t see how Sterling beats him. Cejudo is the better wrestler and better striker and Sterling needs to get people down to beat them and I don’t think he can get Cejudo down.

Journey Newson, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Sterling.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I got Cejudo. If he comes back like he was I got Cejudo.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is a crazy fight but I got Sterling. On paper, Cejudo is probably his toughest fight, Cejudo is a mastermind so if anyone can get it done, it’s him. But, Sterling is looking amazing with his grappling and striking and the time off may impact Cejudo.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I like Cejudo in that one, I just think his wrestling will be too much.

Natan Levy, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Aljamain, I think the time off will have a bigger impact on Cejudo than he thinks.

***

Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Brandon Royval, Matt Frevola, Cody Stamann, Julian Erosa, Journey Newson, Bryan Battle, Natan Levy

Fighters picking Henry Cejudo: Christos Giagos, Cody Brundage, Steve Garcia, Gabe Green

Who do you think wins the UFC 288 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo?

