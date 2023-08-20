Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

By Chris Taylor - August 20, 2023

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at tonight’s UFC 292 event.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White

O’Malley (17-1 MMA) was getting his first opportunity to fight for UFC gold this evening in Boston. ‘Suga’ was returning to the Octagon for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October of last year. Prior to that, the 28-year-old had gone toe-to-toe with Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) was looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense when he squared off with Sean O’Malley this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ was coming off a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in his most previous effort at UFC 288. Prior to that he had defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO and won a split decision over Petr Yan in his first title defense.

In the lead-up to the title fight, Aljamain Sterling accused Sean O’Malley of receiving “Dana White privilege” and having an undeserving resume. Those comments did not hold true, as it was ‘Suga’ who wound up emerging victorious this evening by way of second-round TKO.

After a tentative start by both men in the opening round, O’Malley was able to catch Sterling with a right hand in Round 2 which sent ‘Funkmaster’ crashing to the Octagon canvas. From there, ‘Suga’ proceeded to unleash some heavy ground and pound which eventually prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react

It was a stunning victory for Sean O’Malley, and not one that many fans or fighters saw coming.

When asked for his thoughts on the ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ result, UFC President Dana White had the following to say:

“When you think about the fight and you think about Sterling, you say to yourself, ‘how does Sean beat that guy?’… You never know man, styles make fights and things happen in fights that you sometimes don’t expect.”

White continued:

“Bruce Springsteen just played here and did $5 million, we did $7 million… This is also the biggest bantamweight championship fight ever on PPV globally… O’Malley isn’t going to be a star; he IS a star!”

What was your reaction to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at tonight’s UFC 292 event in Boston?

