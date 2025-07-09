Alexander Volkov reveals plans for his UFC future after recent break

By Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

UFC veteran Alexander Volkov has revealed his future plans following his controversial loss to Ciryl Gane last year.

Ciryl Gane Alexander Volkov

For the longest time, Alexander Volkov has been seen as one of the leading contenders in the heavyweight division. While he’s never been world champion, he’s been constantly improving and getting better, learning from all of his past mistakes along the way.

RELATED: Alexander Volkov slams Jon Jones for holding up heavyweight division: “UFC allows him to behave this way”

In his most recent outing, Volkov fell to a controversial split decision loss against Ciryl Gane. Many believe that Alex should’ve had his hand raised, but instead, Gane was given the nod.

In a recent interview, Volkov spoke candidly about his recent time off – as well as what his plans are for the next stage of his career.

Volkov looks to the future

“Everything is good,” Volkov told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I just took a small break for myself. I trained and competed in grappling and then I decided to take a break and vacation for myself. I visited Russia, which is my home.

“Now, I’ve come back and I’m ready to prepare for my new fight. … Now, we know Jon Jones retired and things moved on. Maybe it’s time to come back, to have a good fight, and maybe after, fight for the belt.”

“I could fight for the title any time the UFC asks me to fight,” Volkov said. “I’m ready for it 100 percent. But the decision is made by another person, not me. This is why I think I don’t want to say I need to wait or something, because it’s a bad position also. After my loss, I don’t have a good position to say I want to fight for the title or the belt. I understand this sport. I have my last fight as a loss in my stats.

“I should go out first and maybe have one fight and go to the title then. I don’t know who it should be. Maybe you can help me because I hear a lot about Almeida as well. Maybe him, maybe another fighter. … Maybe it makes sense to fight with him because we’re contenders for the belt. Now, it looks like an interesting fight for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexander Volkov UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway explains why he needs to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318: "I've got to play the spoiler here"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025
Steve Garcia
UFC

Steve Garcia confident he will be first person to KO Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville: "We are going to swing and watch someone fall"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Steve Garcia is ready to make a statement and prove he is a top-ranked featherweight at UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Derrick Lewis says he "needs" to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over: "I'm just looking to knock guys out"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2025

Derrick Lewis wants to fight Tom Aspinall before his career is over.

Dana White, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Fight fans lash out after Dana White shares full line-up for 'bad ass' UFC card

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Dana White is very excited about the line-up for UFC 318. It’s safe to say UFC fans are not quite as jazzed.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO
UFC

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shares his 'conclusion' on UFO encounters

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025

Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. These days, the Canadian MMA star is more concerned with a different acronym: UFO.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier

Max Holloway slams 'ridiculous' UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

BJ Penn Staff - July 8, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping

Islam Makhachev might be making huge mistake with welterweight move, says UFC icon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Did Islam Makhachev bite off more than he can chew?

Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez
UFC

Diego Lopes blames Yair Rodriguez for holding off on UFC grudge match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 8, 2025

Diego Lopes is putting the blame on Yair Rodriguez for the lack of movement as far as a grudge match is concerned.

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference
Gilbert Burns

UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns is of the belief that Charles Oliveira needs to take some time off following his loss at UFC 317.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes wasn't "impressed" by Kayla Harrison's win at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has said that she wasn’t particularly impressed by Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena.