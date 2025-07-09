Alexander Volkov reveals plans for his UFC future after recent break

UFC veteran Alexander Volkov has revealed his future plans following his controversial loss to Ciryl Gane last year. For the longest time, Alexander Volkov has been seen as one of the leading contenders in the heavyweight division. While he’s never been world champion, he’s been constantly improving and getting better, learning from all of his past mistakes along the way. RELATED: Alexander Volkov slams Jon Jones for holding up heavyweight division: “UFC allows him to behave this way” In his most recent outing, Volkov fell to a controversial split decision loss against Ciryl Gane. Many believe that Alex should’ve had his hand raised, but instead, Gane was given the nod. In a recent interview, Volkov spoke candidly about his recent time off – as well as what his plans are for the next stage of his career.

Volkov looks to the future

“Everything is good,” Volkov told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I just took a small break for myself. I trained and competed in grappling and then I decided to take a break and vacation for myself. I visited Russia, which is my home.

“Now, I’ve come back and I’m ready to prepare for my new fight. … Now, we know Jon Jones retired and things moved on. Maybe it’s time to come back, to have a good fight, and maybe after, fight for the belt.”

“I could fight for the title any time the UFC asks me to fight,” Volkov said. “I’m ready for it 100 percent. But the decision is made by another person, not me. This is why I think I don’t want to say I need to wait or something, because it’s a bad position also. After my loss, I don’t have a good position to say I want to fight for the title or the belt. I understand this sport. I have my last fight as a loss in my stats.

“I should go out first and maybe have one fight and go to the title then. I don’t know who it should be. Maybe you can help me because I hear a lot about Almeida as well. Maybe him, maybe another fighter. … Maybe it makes sense to fight with him because we’re contenders for the belt. Now, it looks like an interesting fight for me.”

