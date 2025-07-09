Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to return home with ONE World Title: “No one is taking it from me”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has no intention of letting anyone else wear her gold. The Brazilian champion is ready to prove why she’s held the throne for nearly five years.
The reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion defends her title against WBC Muay Thai World Champion Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Rodrigues, the bout represents her fourth title defense and another opportunity to cement her legacy.
The 27-year-old mother has been nothing short of dominant since capturing the crown from Stamp Fairtex in 2020. She’s defeated elite competition including former champions and top contenders throughout her reign.
Rodrigues understands the pressure that comes with being a champion. Every challenger brings hunger and desperation to take what she worked so hard to achieve.
But the Brazilian has studied her Swedish challenger extensively and believes she knows the key vulnerabilities to exploit. Persson’s defensive habits could create openings for Rodrigues to capitalize on.
“Every title defense is very important to me. There’s no such thing as an easier or harder fight. I always feel the same pressure in all of them and always give everything in every training camp,” she said.
“I feel like I always have to do more because I know how hungry my opponents are to take my belt. The most important thing is always on the line – my belt. And no one is taking it from me.
“I believe her clinch game is a strong point, and I noticed she also throws elbows and likes to apply pressure during the fight. I saw in some videos that her guard is quite open, and she also opens up a bit when throwing punches. I’ll definitely use my boxing and kicks to capitalize on that.”
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues benefits from extended training camp
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was originally scheduled to defend her title against Israeli standout Shir Cohen, but when that fight was canceled due to injury, she was forced to endure consecutive training camps.
Rather than viewing this as a setback, Rodrigues sees it as an advantage that has her more prepared than ever. The additional time has only sharpened her focus and enhanced her physical conditioning.
The extended preparation period has elevated her readiness to new heights. For a fighter who already brings incredible intensity to every session, the back-to-back camps have her firing on all cylinders.
Rodrigues is confident in her ability to finish the fight early. Her last outing saw her score a brutal knockout victory over Marie McManamon, and she’s targeting another highlight-reel finish.
“It didn’t affect me at all. In fact, I’m going in even more prepared. Two back-to-back training camps – my body is firing on all cylinders. My mindset and focus are always the same,” she said.
“I really like to visualize my arm being raised. We need to believe in ourselves. I work hard in every training camp, and this is the first time I’ve done two back-to-back camps with no rest. I’m going in to get another knockout.”
