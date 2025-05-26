Alexander Volkov slams Jon Jones for holding up heavyweight division: “UFC allows him to behave this way”

By Cole Shelton - May 26, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov is frustrated with Jon Jones for holding up the division.

Alexander Volkov, Jon Jones

Jones won the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March of 2023 when he beat Ciryl Gane by submission. He ended up defending his belt in November of 2024 when he TKO’d Stipe Miocic. Since then, however, he has been on the sidelines with no fight being booked, leaving interim champ Tom Aspinall waiting.

Not only is Aspinall waiting, but so too are the other top contenders, which has frustrated Volkov.

“As a fighter, of course, I have a negative opinion about the delay of the Jones-Aspinall fight, because my chances to fight for the championship title are getting smaller, and time is running out. In other weight classes, there is a real conveyor belt of fights. That is why I am unhappy. So I would have had a chance to test myself in a title fight a long time ago, if it were not for Jon Jones,” Volkov said to ChampionAT.

Alexander Volkov believes UFC is also to blame

If Jon Jones ends up retiring, Alexander Volkov could get the title shot against Tom Aspinall. However, ‘Bones’ continues to hold the belt, which Volkov believes is due to the UFC allowing him to do so and not stripping him.

“If I were in Jones’ place, with his position, the goal of earning the maximum amount of money and the desire to fight when it is convenient for him, then, of course, I would continue to do this,” Volkov added. “It is obvious that he does, first and foremost, what is beneficial for him. And Jon has the right to do this. The question here is not so much about Jon Jones, but about the fact that the UFC allows him to behave this way and shows excessive loyalty to him. As a result, everyone is waiting.”

Alexander Volkov is 38-11 as a pro and coming off a controversial split decision loss to Ciryl Gane. Despite losing his last fight, Dana White said the Russian won, which is why he remains in the title picture. Volkov is ranked third at heavyweight.

