Alexander Volkov slams Jon Jones for holding up heavyweight division: “UFC allows him to behave this way”

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov is frustrated with Jon Jones for holding up the division.

Jones won the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March of 2023 when he beat Ciryl Gane by submission. He ended up defending his belt in November of 2024 when he TKO’d Stipe Miocic. Since then, however, he has been on the sidelines with no fight being booked, leaving interim champ Tom Aspinall waiting.

Not only is Aspinall waiting, but so too are the other top contenders, which has frustrated Volkov.

“As a fighter, of course, I have a negative opinion about the delay of the Jones-Aspinall fight, because my chances to fight for the championship title are getting smaller, and time is running out. In other weight classes, there is a real conveyor belt of fights. That is why I am unhappy. So I would have had a chance to test myself in a title fight a long time ago, if it were not for Jon Jones,” Volkov said to ChampionAT.