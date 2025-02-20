Pro fighters make their picks for Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong:

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: That is a fun fight. I think Song Yadong, he’s younger and more active. I think he will be able to win a decision as he should be able to keep it standing.

Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: I think Song gets a decision win. Cejudo is tough but I like Song and I think he can outstrike Cejudo.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Song Yadong. I think it’s his time, I wonder how much motivation Cejudo has. In his last two fights, he doesn’t look like he once did and Song will be too fast for him on the feet.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: This should be a good fight. I will say Cejudo on this one, a ton of experience, an Olympic wrestler, and he’s going to be amped up to get a win.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: What a fight but I think Song gets a decision win.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Damn, that’s a tough fight. I’m gonna say Song Yadong because he’s younger, and I wonder how much Cejudo has left.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: That’s a good fight. I’m going with Song Yadong by decision. I think it’s his time, he’s so good and has good takedown defense.

Fighters picking Henry Cejudo: Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Song Yadong: Alex Morono, Steve Erceg, Youssef Zlal, Vince Morales, Steve Garcia, Kody Steele