Pro fighters make their picks for Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

By Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC Seattle, former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo takes on Song Yadong. Heading into the fight, Cejudo is a +220 underdog while the eighth-ranked bantamweight is a -295 favorite on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the bantamweight main event. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Song Yadong will get his hand raised and beat Henry Cejudo, likely by decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong:

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: That is a fun fight. I think Song Yadong, he’s younger and more active. I think he will be able to win a decision as he should be able to keep it standing.

Steve Erceg, UFC flyweight: I think Song gets a decision win. Cejudo is tough but I like Song and I think he can outstrike Cejudo.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Song Yadong. I think it’s his time, I wonder how much motivation Cejudo has. In his last two fights, he doesn’t look like he once did and Song will be too fast for him on the feet.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: This should be a good fight. I will say Cejudo on this one, a ton of experience, an Olympic wrestler, and he’s going to be amped up to get a win.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: What a fight but I think Song gets a decision win.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Damn, that’s a tough fight. I’m gonna say Song Yadong because he’s younger, and I wonder how much Cejudo has left.

Kody Steele, UFC lightweight: That’s a good fight. I’m going with Song Yadong by decision. I think it’s his time, he’s so good and has good takedown defense.

***

Fighters picking Henry Cejudo: Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Song Yadong: Alex Morono, Steve Erceg, Youssef Zlal, Vince Morales, Steve Garcia, Kody Steele

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC

