Watch | Alex Pereira spooks unsuspecting fan during training session: “I thought I was going to die”

Alex Pereira spooked an unsuspecting fan during an outdoor training session.

The former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) is preparing to face UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) in the co-main event at UFC 291.

It will be Pereira’s light heavyweight debut after coming off a loss to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 287. Adesanya reclaimed his UFC middleweight title after defeating ‘Poatan’ by KO at 4:21 of Round 2.

UFC 291 takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Blachowicz, 40, will be entering the Octagon at UFC 291 with a mixed bag as of late, with a draw being declared against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) this past December, a win over Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) in May of 2022, and a loss against Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 267.

It was during a recent training session that Alex Pereira, 35, had a bit of fun with an unsuspecting fan which was caught on video.

Pereira said to the fan:

“What’s going on Plinio???? Are you provoking me?”

Of course it was all in jest, and the two ultimately hugged it out following the interaction.

Although the fan did share ‘I thought I was going to die’ when being approached by the fighter.

Pereira is 4-1 since joining the UFC in 2021. The Brazilian was previously a professional kickboxer, who had a record of 33 wins (21 by knockout) in his 40-fight career.

Are you excited to see Alex Pereira make his debut at light heavyweight? Do you think he can defeat Jan Blachowicz?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!